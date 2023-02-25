Blog: Oxide and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Name
CPU
Memory
State
ci-agent
4 vCPU
8 GiB
running
prod-db-primary
8 vCPU
32 GiB
running
prod-db-replica
8 vCPU
32 GiB
running
web-server-1
4 vCPU
16 GiB
stopped
web-server-2
4 vCPU
16 GiB
running
cache-redis
2 vCPU
8 GiB
running
staging-env
4 vCPU
16 GiB
running
dev-sandbox
2 vCPU
8 GiB
stopped
monitoring
2 vCPU
4 GiB
running
batch-processor
8 vCPU
16 GiB
stopped
General
Hardware
SSH Keys

55% more power efficient1

Unboxed to provisioning in two hours

Zero licenses or subscriptions

Cloud computing revolutionized the global economy

The Evolution of Cloud

Achieving cloud required a fundamentally new, purpose-built computing architecture.

An architecture born of necessity — the hyperscalers couldn’t scale on commodity infrastructure. So they built their own.

Fig 1. Conventional Rack

Until Oxide, cloud architecture remained exclusively in public cloud datacenters, inaccessible to 85% of global IT workloads that run on-premises.

Despite the vast need for on-prem computing, companies face only a handful of commodity options preserved by market capture, not innovation.

With disparate components that the end-user is left to design, integrate, operate – and support.

Little automation and zero elasticity, capping speed and efficiency.

Vendors pointing fingers with no real accountability, even when teams need it most.

Slow time to value and punitive subscription licensing.

The Cloud Computer

That’s why we built the Oxide Cloud Computer.

Fig 2. Oxide Rack
A rack-scale system, built true to cloud architecture, that you can own and operate in your data center.

Our system delivers all the hardware and software you need to run cloud, designed together end-to-end, across every layer – from the printed circuit board to the API endpoints.

That’s the only way to build cloud architecture.

With elastic resources, full-stack programmability, control plane governed multitenancy, and rack scale power efficiency.

API-driven, unlocking developer velocity with on-demand resources.

Built for supportability and observability.

55% more power efficient, with 12x better cooling.

Get the efficiency and speed of cloud in a system with predictable economics, zero licensing, unmatched security, and time-to-provision that’s measured in hours, not days.

Cloud software and rack-level hardware designed together

Cropped front view of the Oxide server rack
Cropped front view of the Oxide server rack

Accelerate developer velocity with a self-service environment

Example UI disk tableSuccessfully created toast popover

Provision and scale just like the public cloud

Placeholder generic resource cardExample API command for /v1/disk_create

Everything you can do in the console is available in the API and CLI

Example terraform commands in terminal windowExample terraform data structure

Leverage the tools you know like SUSE Rancher, Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes, Terraform, OpenTofu

Programmable networking, elastic compute and storage

On-Demand Virtual Machines

Elastic compute capacity that can be provisioned against a fluid resource pool, with support for the tools developers already use.
Live instance migration
Self-service instance networking
Serial console access
2/3 view of the Oxide server sled
2/3 view of the Oxide server sled
inst-1
2 vCPU / 4 GiB
helios
Running 3d 1h
test-inst
4 vCPU / 8 GiB
debian-12
Running 5w 2d

Distributed Block Storage

High performance, persistent block storage service with configurable capacity and IOPS per volume.
Scale up volume size on demand
Instantaneous snapshots
Support mixed workloads
Example UI showing create snapshot modal

Self-service networking

Per-tenant isolation gives you full control of networking, routing, and firewalls through VPC and network virtualization capabilities.
Built-in virtual routing
Built-in firewalls
Built-in NAT gateways
2/3 view of the Oxide network switch
2/3 view of the Oxide network switch
Firewall Rule
allow-http

No assembly required

Unboxing to provisioning in two hours

Instant IT Transformation

Just add power, networking, and go. Start new projects today, not next quarter.

No more license management

Licenses are another form of rental. Focus on business goals, not renewals.

Manage your cloud with a single, unified interface

Granular control of utilization through quotas

Popover for storage utilization area chart

True multitenancy with secure, robust isolation between teams and organizations

Example UI of list of users and their last accessed datePopover for user and their access roles

Hyperscale power efficiency

On-prem for the first time, made possible with hardware and software co-design.
Oxide
▊▊▊▊
▊▊▊▊
▊▊▊▊
▊▊▊▊
▊▊▊▊
▊▊▊▊
Alternative
⎕⎕⎕⎕
⎕⎕⎕⎕
⎕⎕⎕⎕
▊▊▊▊
▊▊▊▊
▊▊▊▊
⎕⎕⎕⎕
⎕⎕⎕⎕
⎕⎕⎕⎕
▊▊▊▊
▊▊▊▊
▊▊▊▊
2
x
Compute density
12
x
Cooling efficiency

With rack-level power design, unlock next-generation workloads and more

AI Applications

The future of AI is efficient. Oxide’s power-optimizing architecture delivers the savings needed to to run AI workloads seamlessly and sustainably.

Resolve Issues

Single pane of glass to monitor energy usage and detect failures, enabling better debugging and robust operations.

Shared power delivery design

Dynamically allocates energy across the system, minimizing waste and optimizing resources to efficiently support shifting workloads and novel growth.

Power observability

Comprehensive telemetry and resource management, enabling clear visibility into usage patterns, power draws, and capacity planning.

The cloud you own
