The cloud you own
On-demand elastic resources. On-prem economics and governance. Together for the very first time.
Cloud computing revolutionized the global economy
Achieving cloud required a fundamentally new, purpose-built computing architecture.
An architecture born of necessity — the hyperscalers couldn’t scale on commodity infrastructure. So they built their own.
Until Oxide, cloud architecture remained exclusively in public cloud datacenters, inaccessible to 85% of global IT workloads that run on-premises.
Despite the vast need for on-prem computing, companies face only a handful of commodity options preserved by market capture, not innovation.
Little automation and zero elasticity, capping speed and efficiency.
Vendors pointing fingers with no real accountability, even when teams need it most.
Slow time to value and punitive subscription licensing.
That’s why we built the Oxide Cloud Computer.
Our system delivers all the hardware and software you need to run cloud, designed together end-to-end, across every layer – from the printed circuit board to the API endpoints.
With elastic resources, full-stack programmability, control plane governed multitenancy, and rack scale power efficiency.
API-driven, unlocking developer velocity with on-demand resources.
Built for supportability and observability.
55% more power efficient, with 12x better cooling.
Get the efficiency and speed of cloud in a system with predictable economics, zero licensing, unmatched security, and time-to-provision that’s measured in hours, not days.
Cloud software and rack-level hardware designed together
Accelerate developer velocity with a self-service environment
Provision and scale just like the public cloud
Everything you can do in the console is available in the API and CLI
Leverage the tools you know like SUSE Rancher, Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes, Terraform, OpenTofu
Programmable networking, elastic compute and storage
On-Demand Virtual Machines
Distributed Block Storage
Self-service networking
No assembly required
Instant IT Transformation
Just add power, networking, and go. Start new projects today, not next quarter.
No more license management
Licenses are another form of rental. Focus on business goals, not renewals.
Manage your cloud with a single, unified interface
Granular control of utilization through quotas
True multitenancy with secure, robust isolation between teams and organizations
Hyperscale power efficiency
▊▊▊▊ ▊▊▊▊ ▊▊▊▊ ▊▊▊▊ ▊▊▊▊ ▊▊▊▊
⎕⎕⎕⎕ ⎕⎕⎕⎕ ⎕⎕⎕⎕ ▊▊▊▊ ▊▊▊▊ ▊▊▊▊
⎕⎕⎕⎕ ⎕⎕⎕⎕ ⎕⎕⎕⎕ ▊▊▊▊ ▊▊▊▊ ▊▊▊▊
With rack-level power design, unlock next-generation workloads and more
AI Applications
The future of AI is efficient. Oxide’s power-optimizing architecture delivers the savings needed to to run AI workloads seamlessly and sustainably.
Resolve Issues
Single pane of glass to monitor energy usage and detect failures, enabling better debugging and robust operations.
Shared power delivery design
Dynamically allocates energy across the system, minimizing waste and optimizing resources to efficiently support shifting workloads and novel growth.
Power observability
Comprehensive telemetry and resource management, enabling clear visibility into usage patterns, power draws, and capacity planning.